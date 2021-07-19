Scherzer allowed four runs on four hits and three walks while striking out eight in seven innings in Sunday's win over the Padres. He didn't factor into the decision.

Scherzer was dominant in June and during his first outing in July and posted a 1.44 ERA and 0.92 WHIP in 25 innings across five starts during that time. However, he's been roughed up in each of his last two starts and has been forced to settle for a no-decision in each of those appearances. The right-hander tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road against Baltimore on Saturday.