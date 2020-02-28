Nationals' Max Scherzer: Fans five in Thursday's outing
Scherzer struck out five Astros but gave up two runs (one earned) on three hits and a walk over three innings Thursday, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.
He also uncorked two wild pitches. All the damage against Scherzer came in the first inning, but the right-hander found a groove after that and wasn't displeased with his initial struggles. "You don't want to just go three up, three down," Scherzer said. "You want to pitch out of the stretch. You want broken-bat base hits to fall in. You want to face some adversity and have to make pitches around that." The 35-year-old finished his second spring outing having tossed 49 pitches (33 strikes), and Scherzer appears well on his way towards being ready for Opening Day.
