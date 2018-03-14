Nationals' Max Scherzer: Fans nine in Tuesday's start
Scherzer tossed five scoreless innings in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out nine.
It seems safe to say the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner is ready for the regular season. Scherzer dealt with some minor injuries in 2017 -- his 200.1 innings were his lowest total since 2012 -- but health seems to be the only thing standing between the 33-year-old and another dominant campaign.
More News
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Dominates Mets on Friday•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Available out of bullpen•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Confirmed for Monday's start•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: In line for Game 3 start•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: To throw bullpen Thursday•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Plays catch Wednesday•
-
NL-only Rotisserie mock draft
A lot has changed since our last look at the NL side of the player pool. Scott White and company...
-
Judge the new Howard?
You may think we've never seen a player like Aaron Judge before, but you don't need to go that...
-
Spring Takes: Leone, Bedrosian to close?
A couple of surprising closer candidates have emerged, according to Scott White, who also looks...
-
Draft Strategy: Innings a priority
Think you know what makes a good Fantasy pitcher? Our Scott White says the formula is changing...
-
SportsLine: Fade Hosmer, Godley
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Podcast: Who's third overall pick?
On today’s show we debate Trea Turner vs. Nolan Arenado third overall and tell you what you...