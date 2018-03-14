Nationals' Max Scherzer: Fans nine in Tuesday's start

Scherzer tossed five scoreless innings in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out nine.

It seems safe to say the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner is ready for the regular season. Scherzer dealt with some minor injuries in 2017 -- his 200.1 innings were his lowest total since 2012 -- but health seems to be the only thing standing between the 33-year-old and another dominant campaign.