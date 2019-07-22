Nationals' Max Scherzer: Feeling good after bullpen session
Scherzer (shoulder) felt good after a bullpen session Monday, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports.
An inflamed bursa sac in his shoulder has kept Scherzer out of action for over two weeks, but he appears to be closing in on a return to action. His exact return date hasn't been named but could come as soon as Thursday.
More News
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Hopeful to start Thursday•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Bullpen goes smoothly•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Not pitching this weekend•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Status for Sunday still unclear•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Throws again Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: On target for weekend start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 18 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Time to dump Riley?
Chris Towers addresses Austin Riley's recent downturn and offers up several names to target...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Kyle Hendricks down
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...