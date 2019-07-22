Nationals' Max Scherzer: Feeling good after bullpen session

Scherzer (shoulder) felt good after a bullpen session Monday, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports.

An inflamed bursa sac in his shoulder has kept Scherzer out of action for over two weeks, but he appears to be closing in on a return to action. His exact return date hasn't been named but could come as soon as Thursday.

More News
Our Latest Stories