Nationals' Max Scherzer: Gets Opening Day assignment
Scherzer has been officially named the Nationals' Opening Day starter, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.
Surprising no one, Mad Max will get his fourth Opening Day assignment in five seasons since signing with Washington, only missing out in 2017 due to a finger injury that delayed the start of his campaign. Scherzer will face Jacob deGrom at Nationals Park on March 28, setting up a marquee matchup between the top two vote-getters in last year's NL Cy Young Award race.
