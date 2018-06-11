Nationals' Max Scherzer: Gets rare loss

Scherzer (10-2) took the loss against the Giants on Sunday, giving up two earned runs on four hits, striking out nine and walking three over seven innings as the Nationals eventually fell 2-0.

It was a rare defeat for the dominant right-hander, who was last dealt a loss way back on April 4 against the Braves before the Giants finally got to him in this contest. This was primarily due to a lack of run support, as Scherzer's final stat line was still fantastic, as are his overall numbers on the season that include an even 2.00 ERA, a 0.85 WHIP and a ridiculous 142 strikeouts over 94.2 innings. Scherzer is so good he renders matchups pretty much entirely irrelevant, but he's got a solid one coming up in his next start, which will pit him against a Blue Jays lineup currently ranked 23rd in the league in runs next Saturday.