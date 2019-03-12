Nationals' Max Scherzer: Getting in work

Scherzer allowed three runs on six hits and a walk while striking out two over 5.1 innings Monday against the Cardinals.

While Scherzer's 5.93 ERA so far this spring isn't ideal, his stout 13:3 K:BB over four starts (13.2 innings) indicates there's little cause for alarm. He put together yet another stellar campaign in 2018, finishing with a 2.53 ERA and 0.91 WHIP and recording 300 strikeouts for the first time in his career over 220.2 frames. Scherzer will enter the 2019 campaign as one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball.