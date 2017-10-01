Nationals' Max Scherzer: Getting precautionary MRI
Scherzer left the ballpark Saturday to undergo a "precautionary MRI," according to a Nationals spokesman, Brian McNally of the Richmond TImes-Dispatch reports.
Scherzer was pulled from Saturday's game early due to the injury, with manager Dusty Baker saying the pitcher is okay.
