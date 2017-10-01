Play

Nationals' Max Scherzer: Getting precautionary MRI

Scherzer left the ballpark Saturday to undergo a "precautionary MRI," according to a Nationals spokesman, Brian McNally of the Richmond TImes-Dispatch reports.

Scherzer was pulled from Saturday's game early due to the injury, with manager Dusty Baker saying the pitcher is okay.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast