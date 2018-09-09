Nationals' Max Scherzer: Goes distance vs. Cubs
Scherzer (17-6) earned the win in Game 1 of Saturday's doublheader against the Cubs, allowing three runs on nine hits and zero walks in a complete game. He also struck out 11.
Scherzer ran into some issues during the ninth inning as he allowed three singles to load the bases, but he was able to escape after allowing a pair of runs. It's the veteran right-hander's second complete game of the season and his second straight start with 11 strikeouts. The 34-year-old has a 2.31 ERA and 0.88 WHIP with 271 strikeouts over 202.2 innings and currently lines up to start next Friday in Atlanta.
