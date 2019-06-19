Nationals' Max Scherzer: Good to go Wednesday
Manager Dave Martinez said Scherzer (nose) will start Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Phillies, Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.
Scherzer suffered a broken nose during a bunting drill Tuesday, but it won't keep the right-hander from making his scheduled start Wednesday. The right-hander has been lights-out in three starts this month, compiling a 1.23 ERA, 0.68 WHIP and 34:3 K:BB in 22 innings.
