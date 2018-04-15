Nationals' Max Scherzer: Grabs win with 11-strikeout effort

Scherzer (3-1) collected the win Saturday against the Rockies, allowing two runs on a hit and a walk in seven innings of work. He struck out 11.

Scherzer was utterly dominant Saturday, with the only blemish to his name being a two-run homer by Charlie Blackmon in the opening frame. After that, Scherzer retired 20 straight Rockies hitters while throwing nearly 70 percent of his pitches for strikes. The star right-hander now has a glistening 1.33 ERA on the season and will look to keep the good times rolling Friday in a road start against the Dodgers.