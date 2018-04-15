Nationals' Max Scherzer: Grabs win with 11-strikeout effort
Scherzer (3-1) collected the win Saturday against the Rockies, allowing two runs on a hit and a walk in seven innings of work. He struck out 11.
Scherzer was utterly dominant Saturday, with the only blemish to his name being a two-run homer by Charlie Blackmon in the opening frame. After that, Scherzer retired 20 straight Rockies hitters while throwing nearly 70 percent of his pitches for strikes. The star right-hander now has a glistening 1.33 ERA on the season and will look to keep the good times rolling Friday in a road start against the Dodgers.
More News
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Fans 10 in two-hit shutout Monday•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Struggles through five innings Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Fans 10 in Friday's win•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Opening Day start postponed•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Hit hard by Marlins on Monday•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Named Opening Day starter•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...