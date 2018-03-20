Nationals' Max Scherzer: Hit hard by Marlins on Monday

Scherzer got tagged for six runs on six hits and a walk over five innings while striking out six in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins.

Roger Dean Stadium was playing very small, as three of the six hits Scherzer gave up left the yard, but he was still missing bats and one bad spring outing is no cause for alarm. The Nats' Opening Day starter has a dominant 27:3 K:BB through 19 spring innings, setting him up nicely for a run at his fifth straight season with at least 250 strikeouts.