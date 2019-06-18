Nationals' Max Scherzer: Hit in face in practice

Scherzer was hit in the face during a bunting drill Tuesday but is still expected to be able to start Wednesday against the Phillies, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Scherzer was looked at by trainers, who could decide he needs some time off, though manager Davey Martinez expected him to be ready to go. He's set to start one half of Wednesday's doubleheader, assuming he's cleared by team doctors.