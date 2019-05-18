Nationals' Max Scherzer: Hit with fifth loss

Scherzer (2-5) surrendered three runs on six hits and four walks while striking out eight over six innings Friday in a loss to the Cubs.

Scherzer gave up three runs in the first two innings but managed to settle down and blanked Chicago in his last four frames of work. It was a gritty performance for the right-hander, who didn't appear to have his best stuff. Scherzer has had an uncharacteristic start to the 2019 campaign, though his 2-5 record isn't indicative of his play to this point. He's registered quality starts in seven of his 10 outings and sports a 3.72 ERA with an 87:14 K:BB over 65.1 frames.