Nationals' Max Scherzer: Hit with fifth loss
Scherzer (2-5) surrendered three runs on six hits and four walks while striking out eight over six innings Friday in a loss to the Cubs.
Scherzer gave up three runs in the first two innings but managed to settle down and blanked Chicago in his last four frames of work. It was a gritty performance for the right-hander, who didn't appear to have his best stuff. Scherzer has had an uncharacteristic start to the 2019 campaign, though his 2-5 record isn't indicative of his play to this point. He's registered quality starts in seven of his 10 outings and sports a 3.72 ERA with an 87:14 K:BB over 65.1 frames.
More News
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Scoops up win over weekend•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Dominant in quality start•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Rebounds from shaky first frame•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Strikes out 10•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Starting as expected•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Remains on track for Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Buying the breakouts?
Ready to get dialed into Week 9? We are. We also talk about breakouts we are buying into, rankings...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are pretty boring, but Scott White says boring might make...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Waivers: Riley, Calhoun state case
If you haven't made a point to add Austin Riley or Willie Calhoun yet, you may be running out...
-
Prospects: Gallen making his pitch
Our Scott White tries to pinpoint the next big call-up, turning his attention to a surprising...