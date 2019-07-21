Nationals' Max Scherzer: Hopeful to start Thursday
Scherzer (shoulder) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Monday, and if all goes according to plan, he'll "hopefully" start Thursday's game against Colorado, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Scherzer has been on the shelf since July 13 due to an inflamed bursa sac in his shoulder, but he was able to toss a 15-pitch bullpen session Saturday without issue and will need to make it through one more side session to get the green light for Thursday's outing.
