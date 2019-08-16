Nationals' Max Scherzer: Hoping to start Saturday
Scherzer (back) is hoping to retake the mound Saturday versus the Brewers, Mark Zuckerman of MASN reports.
Scherzer said he's ready to rejoin the Nationals' starting rotation as he felt great following Tuesday's two-inning simulated game, but it remains to be seen how the team actually brings him back into the fold. If he does pitch this weekend the veteran right-hander would be on a limited pitch count since he threw only 32 pitches during the sim game. Washington currently lists Saturday's and Sunday's starters as TBA, and the team figures to make a decision sometime Friday.
