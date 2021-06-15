Manager Davey Martinez indicated Tuesday that Scherzer's placement on the injured list was primarily a precautionary decision and that the right-hander is not expected to be on the IL long past the minimum 10 days, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Scherzer was placed on the 10-day injured list earlier Tuesday due to a groin injury suffered in his start against the Giants on Friday. The ace right-hander said he'll be ready to pitch again with a matter of "days, not weeks," but the club decided to play it safe by moving him to the IL. Martinez said the injury is "getting better" and that the club doesn't want to make the issue worse by putting him back on the mound too quickly. Scherzer is eligible to be reinstated June 22, so assuming no setbacks, he figures to rejoin the rotation sometime soon after.