Nationals' Max Scherzer: In line for Game 3 start

Scherzer (hamstring) will likely take the mound for Game 3 of the NLDS on Monday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Manager Dusty Baker doesn't want to push Scherzer too hard, and will go with Gio Gonzalez for the second game of the series, giving the right-hander a couple more days to recover from his hamstring injury. Although Scherzer was expected to throw a bullpen Thursday, the only activity he wound up doing was a little catch on the side, adding to the club's' precaution over their star pitcher. Baker will likely announce confirmation that Scherzer is set for Monday's tilt in the near future, which will essentially limit his availability to just one contest during the NLDS.