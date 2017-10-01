Nationals' Max Scherzer: Injury 'likely' impacts playoff rotation order
Nationals manager Dusty Baker said Scherzer's hamstring injury will likely impact the team's rotation order for the NLDS, the Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
The series against the Cubs begins Friday, with Game 2 on tap Saturday, and Game 3 scheduled for Monday Oct. 9 in Chicago. If Scherzer is unable to pitch in Friday or Saturday's game, he'll likely be limited to just one start in the series since Game 4 is set for Oct. 10 and Game 5 falls on Oct. 12. For now, Scherzer remains day-to-day.
