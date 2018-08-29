Nationals' Max Scherzer: Labors through five innings
Scherzer did not factor in the decision in Tuesday's win over the Phillies, and allowed three runs on four hits across five innings. He struck out five and did not walk a batter.
The outing matches Scherzer's shortest of the season as it took 99 pitches to get through five innings, and managed first-pitch strikes to only 9-of-20 batters faced. The Nationals rallied from a 3-0 deficit over the final three innings to take the veteran right-hander off the hook for the loss. The 34-year-old will carry and 2.22 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 249:45 K:BB into Monday's scheduled start against the Cardinals.
More News
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Takes tough-luck loss against Phillies•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Tosses six scoreless frames vs. Miami•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Strikes out 11 in no-decision•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Another strong performance Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Secures 15th win•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Fans 11 in victory over Marlins•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start