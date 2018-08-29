Nationals' Max Scherzer: Labors through five innings

Scherzer did not factor in the decision in Tuesday's win over the Phillies, and allowed three runs on four hits across five innings. He struck out five and did not walk a batter.

The outing matches Scherzer's shortest of the season as it took 99 pitches to get through five innings, and managed first-pitch strikes to only 9-of-20 batters faced. The Nationals rallied from a 3-0 deficit over the final three innings to take the veteran right-hander off the hook for the loss. The 34-year-old will carry and 2.22 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 249:45 K:BB into Monday's scheduled start against the Cardinals.