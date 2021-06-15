The Nationals placed Scherzer (groin) on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, retroactive to June 12, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

Scherzer exited his Friday start against the Giants after tweaking his groin in the first inning. He was officially labeled day-to-day and was able to play catch Sunday, though Washington decided to scratch him from his Wednesday start. It's not entirely clear whether the right-hander's groin issue has worsened in recent days or Washington is placing him on the IL as a precautionary measure. With the move retroactive to June 12, Scherzer will be eligible to be reinstated June 22, but it's unclear at this point whether he'll need more time before returning to the mound. Justin Miller was recalled from Triple-A Rochester in a corresponding roster move.