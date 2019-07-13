Nationals' Max Scherzer: Lands on injured list
Scherzer was placed on the 10-day injured list with a mid-back strain Saturday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Reports from earlier in the day suggested that the Nationals were fairly confident that Scherzer would start Tuesday against the Orioles, but there's evidently been a change of plans. The move was made retroactive to Wednesday, so Scherzer could return as soon as next Saturday in Atlanta, though it's not yet clear how long the Nationals expect him to be out. Spencer Kieboom was recalled in a corresponding move.
