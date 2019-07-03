Nationals' Max Scherzer: Lands on paternity list
Scherzer was placed on the paternity list Wednesday but is not expected to miss his next start Saturday against the Royals, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Scherzer can spend the full three days on the paternity list without putting his start at risk. Adrian Sanchez was called up to take his place on the roster.
More News
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Dominates for sixth straight win•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Dominant in fifth straight win•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Slated for two-start week•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Fans 10 in win over Phils•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Expects to pitch Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Those who play in dynasty leagues are used to having a steadier hand, well aware of the long-term...
-
Barometer risers and fallers
Who's Fantasy stock is rising or falling most dramatically? Ryan Rufe breaks it down, starting...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Much has happened in the first half of 2019. Scott White pauses to reflect on what it might...
-
Tuesday Waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add from Monday's action and offers up the day's winners and...