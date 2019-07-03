Nationals' Max Scherzer: Lands on paternity list

Scherzer was placed on the paternity list Wednesday but is not expected to miss his next start Saturday against the Royals, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Scherzer can spend the full three days on the paternity list without putting his start at risk. Adrian Sanchez was called up to take his place on the roster.

