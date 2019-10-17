Nationals' Max Scherzer: Likely Game 1 starter

Scherzer is expected to start Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Scherzer will likely take the mound for the first game of the World Series after starting Game 2 of the NLCS on Saturday. In four appearances this postseason, the 35-year-old carries a 1.80 ERA with 27 strikeouts over 20 innings pitched.

