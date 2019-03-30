Nationals' Max Scherzer: Lined up for two step

Scherzer is scheduled to make his second start of the season Tuesday against the Phillies, Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.

Due to open dates in the Nationals' schedule Friday and Monday, the team will push No. 4 starter Anibal Sanchez back an extra day in the pitching schedule, paving the way for Scherzer to take the hill Tuesday on his normal four days' rest. Thanks to another off-day April 5, the Nationals won't require a fifth starter until April 10, thereby allowing Scherzer to line up for two starts during the upcoming week. After taking on the Phillies at home, Scherzer is slated to take the hill April 7 at Citi Field for the series finale with the Mets.