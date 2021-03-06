Scherzer had no issues with his ankle while throwing 38 pitches over 1.2 innings in Friday's Grapefruit League game, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. "The ankle's been good. I've been getting through it. I can pitch at 100 percent on the ankle, so that's the good news," he said after the game. "I can get through the ball. So no worries on that end tonight."

The 36-year-old had a bit of a delayed start to camp due to a sprained ankle, but Scherzer still ended up being the first of the Nats' projected rotation regulars to take the mound in a spring game. He walked a couple batters in the outing but also fanned Tommy Edman and Paul DeJong, and Scherzer still has plenty of time to ramp up before Opening Day.