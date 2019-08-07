Nationals' Max Scherzer: Missing at least one more start

Scherzer (back) will miss at least one more start, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.

Scherzer landed on the injured list with a back strain in late July for what was originally expected to be a brief absence. He's still feeling some discomfort after playing catch Monday and may not pick up a ball until Friday. A clearer picture of his return timeline likely won't arrive until he's ready to resume throwing.

