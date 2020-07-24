Scherzer took the loss against the Yankees on Thursday, pitching 5.1 innings and allowing four runs on six hits and four walks while striking out 11.

The strikeout total was nice, but Scherzer allowed far too many baserunners against a determined Yankees offense. On the plus side, the 35-year-old threw 99 pitches and earned his final three outs via strikeout. Most of the damage against Scherzer was inflicted by sluggers Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge, who combined to go 4-for-6 while driving in all four runs against the three-time Cy Young Award winner. Scherzer will face a less formidable opponent his next time out when he squares off against Toronto on the road Wednesday.