Nationals' Max Scherzer: Named Game 7 starter

Scherzer (neck) will start Game 7 of the World Series against the Astros on Wednesday if the Nationals win Game 6 on Tuesday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

The 35-year-old was scratched from his scheduled start for Game 5 of the series Sunday after spasms in his back and neck worsened, but threw in the outfield prior to Game 6 on Tuesday and told reporters that he felt good. He'll be available out of the bullpen for Game 6 if needed, so it's possible that his status for Game 7 could change if he is used Tuesday. Scherzer owns a 2.16 ERA with 34 strikeouts over 25 innings pitched this postseason.