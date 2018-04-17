Nationals' Max Scherzer: Named NL Player of the Week
Scherzer was named the National League Player of the Week on Monday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
The Nats have stumbled a bit through the early part of the season, but individually their stars have been doing very well -- Scherzer is already the second Washington player to win the award in 2018 after Adam Eaton. The right-hander won both his starts last week while recording his fifth career shutout against the Braves, and his 21 strikeouts pushed his MLB-leading total to 38.
