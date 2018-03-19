Nationals' Max Scherzer: Named Opening Day starter
Nationals manager Dave Martinez announced Monday that Scherzer would start the team's season opener March 29 against the Reds, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
It would have been a major surprise if the Nationals tabbed anybody else for the assignment with Scherzer coming off back-to-back Cy Young Award-winning seasons. Scherzer's strong team context and track record of excellent health and elite ratios make him worthy of being the first pitcher off the board in fantasy drafts.
