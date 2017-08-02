Nationals' Max Scherzer: Neck spasms cause precautionary exit
Scherzer experienced neck spasms during Tuesday's game against the Marlins and removed himself from the contest as a precaution, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.
Scherzer's fantasy owners can breathe a sigh of relief, as it appears that the ace has avoided a significant injury. With the Nationals firmly in control of the N.L. East, Scherzer removed himself from the game with the minor ailment as to not take any risks with his health at this point in the season. The 33-year-old should have a good shot to take the mound for his upcoming scheduled start against the Marlins next Monday.
