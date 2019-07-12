Nationals' Max Scherzer: Next start pushed back
Scherzer's next start will be pushed back a few days due to back tightness, Carol Maloney of MASN reports.
Scherzer's back issues popped up just before the break and prevented him from pitching in the All-Star game, but the original plan was for him to start Sunday's game against the Phillies. It doesn't sound as though the Nationals intend to skip his start entirely, and with an off day Monday, he'll get a few extra days to rest and could pitch Tuesday or Wednesday in Baltimore.
