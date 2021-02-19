Scherzer has no long-term concerns about the health of his sprained ankle and is ready to get back on a mound as soon as he's cleared to do so, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Scherzer sprained his ankle during conditioning work in early February. While it's caused a slight delay to his buildup process, he still has more than enough time to be ready for Opening Day, barring setbacks.

