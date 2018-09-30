Nationals' Max Scherzer: No longer starting Sunday

Scherzer will not start Sunday's season finale for the Nationals, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports. Erick Fedde will take his place.

Per Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post, Nationals manager Dave Martinez made the move because both the Dodgers and Rockies have clinched playoff berths. It was reported earlier in the week that if Colorado were still fighting for a playoff berth, Scherzer would work for the Nationals. Instead, Mad Max will finish another outstanding season with a 2.53 ERA, 300 strikeouts (12.2 K/9), 51 walks (2.1 BB/9) and an 18-7 record in 220.2 innings. Unfortunately, fantasy players counting on Scherzer during their championship chase have to find alternatives. Considering this one takes place at Coors Field, Fedde (5.24 ERA in 10 starts) is only a desperation replacement.