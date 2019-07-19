Nationals' Max Scherzer: Not pitching this weekend

Scherzer (back) won't start Sunday as previously indicated while he recovers from a cortisone injection from earlier this week, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Scherzer originally believed he was dealing with a mid-back strain, but he was diagnosed with an inflamed bursa sac in his back Tuesday and subsequently received the injection. The veteran right-hander threw on flat ground again Friday and hopes to advance to a bullpen session within the next few days, which could allow him to come off the injured list sometime next week.