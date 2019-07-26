Nationals' Max Scherzer: Nursing back strain

Scherzer was diagnosed with a small strain in his back after undergoing an MRI on Friday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

Scherzer made his return from the injured list Thursday but woke up Friday not feeling great, prompting the MRI. The veteran right-hander received a stem cell injection and will be shut down for a couple days before determining the next step, though he has yet to be ruled out for his next turn through the rotation Tuesday. Scherzer threw 86 pitches in his return after spending nearly two weeks on the shelf with an inflamed bursa sac in his right shoulder.