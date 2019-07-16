Nationals' Max Scherzer: On target for weekend start

Scherzer (back) remains on target to start this weekend in Atlanta, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports.

Scherzer has been sidelined with a mid-back strain, but he played catch Tuesday and doesn't appear set to miss too much time. He's eligible to return as soon as Saturday, though the Nationals have yet to confirm a target return date.

More News
Our Latest Stories