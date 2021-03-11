Scherzer struck out five over three scoreless innings during Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals while touching 95 mph with his fastball, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander's breaking ball also looked sharp, per Nats manager Dave Martinez, and Scherzer threw 42 pitches before calling it a day. Despite his delayed start to the spring due to an ankle injury, the three-time Cy Young Award winner should be able to take the bump for Opening Day, although the team has yet to set its regular season rotation.