GM Mike Rizzo said Scherzer (hamstring) is expected to make his scheduled start Tuesday against the Mets, Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.

The veteran right-hander was pulled from his last start Wednesday after one inning due to a hamstring issue, but he's felt good in his recent workouts. It's not a sure thing with two days to potentially aggravate the injury, but it appears Scherzer won't be forced to miss a turn through the rotation.