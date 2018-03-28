Nationals' Max Scherzer: Opening Day start postponed
Scherzer will not make his scheduled start Thursday against the Reds as the game has been postponed due to rain.
The game has been rescheduled for Friday. Scherzer is expected to take the hill against Homer Bailey in the rescheduled matchup.
