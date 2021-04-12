Scherzer (0-1) suffered his first loss of the season in Sunday's 3-0 loss to the Dodgers, as he allowed one run on three hits and a walk while striking out five over six innings.

In most scenarios, Scherzer's performance would've been sufficient enough to pull out a win; however, he was outmatched by Clayton Kershaw in this one after the southpaw pitched six shutout innings. The good news is that Scherzer put together a much better outing after allowing four home runs in his season debut against the Braves on April 6. The 36-year-old has gone six innings in each of his two starts while compiling an impressive 14:1 K:BB over that span. He'll look to earn his first victory Friday in what should be a pretty favorable matchup against the Diamondbacks.