Nationals' Max Scherzer: Picking up second start this week
Scherzer will make his next start Sunday against the Brewers.
Due to an off day Thursday, the Nationals are able to get by with a four-man rotation this week, resulting in fifth starter Jefry Rodriguez's turn being skipped. The adjusted pitching schedule will allow Scherzer to pick up a second start this week after the three-time Cy Young winner worked five innings and gave up three runs -- his most in any appearance since July 12 -- in a no-decision Tuesday in Philadelphia.
