Nationals' Max Scherzer: Picks up 11th win
Scherzer (11-5) allowed four runs on seven hits -- including three home runs -- over seven innings in a win over the Marlins on Saturday. He struck out three and walked two.
This was probably his worst performance of the season so far -- the three strikeouts marked a season low and the three homers a season high -- but he got the win as the Nats' offense exploded for 18 runs. Scherzer is tied with Aaron Nola for the NL lead in wins with 11, and he's in sole possession of first place in strikeouts, innings and WHIP. He gets the Mets in New York next week in his final start before the All-Star break.
