Scherzer (1-1) recorded the win in Tuesday's 2-1 victory over the Mets, allowing one run on six hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out seven.

After having to leave his last start early due to a hamstring issue, Scherzer appeared headed for another short night when he needed 60 pitches just to get through the first two innings Tuesday. The right-hander buckled down, however, and wound up tossing 105 pitches in total (71 strikes) in his second quality start of the season. Despite the injury concerns, Scherzer's numbers have been about as expected with a 2.75 ERA and 29 strikeouts through 19.2 innings. He'll look to keep rolling in his next outing Sunday in Baltimore.