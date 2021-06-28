Scherzer (7-4) allowed one run on five hits and two walks while striking out seven in six innings to earn the win against the Marlins on Sunday.

Scherzer was making his second start since returning from the injured list, and he's struck out 15 in 11 innings during those two outings. The right-hander gave up a leadoff triple followed by a one-out double in the bottom of the first inning Sunday, but the Nationals put four runs on the board in the top of the sixth to put him in line for the win. Scherzer has earned wins in three of his last four appearances, and he's posted a 1.42 ERA and 0.95 WHIP in 19 innings during that time. He tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Dodgers on Friday.