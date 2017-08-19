Nationals' Max Scherzer: Placed on 10-day disabled list
Scherzer has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with neck inflammation, Jorge Castillo of the Washington Post reports.
Scherzer had an early August start cut off after just one inning due to spasms in the right side of his neck. Friday night, the issue reappeared on the left side. The Nationals are the owners of a 14-game lead in the National League East, so they won't take any chances with their ace. Expect him to miss two starts, but unless the injury becomes aggravated, his stay on the disabled list should be a short one. He'll need the stretch run to get back into shape for the playoffs.
