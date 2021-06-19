Scherzer (groin) threw a 40-pitch bullpen session Saturday and plans to start Tuesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Scherzer indicated after his bullpen that he intends to start Tuesday's series opener against the Phillies, and the timing of his throwing session lines him up to pitch on normal rest. Scherzer has been on the 10-day injured list since June 12 due to a groin injury, and he's in line for a minimal stay on the IL as long as he doesn't experience any setbacks prior to Tuesday.
