Nationals' Max Scherzer: Plays catch again Thursday

Scherzer (neck) was able to play catch for the third straight day, prior to Washington's game against the Astros, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Just a day removed from suffering a minor setback -- a band in the right-hander's neck tightened up Wednesday during his throwing session -- Scherzer was back out on the field going through his entire delivery. He was able to throw from 90 feet, and expects to toss a bullpen in the coming days. Although he won't be able to make his start Friday, Scherzer appears to be in line for a start against the Marlins next week. In his place, AJ Cole or Erick Fedde will likely draw a spot start against the Mets, while Gio Gonzalez is in line for Saturday's affair.

