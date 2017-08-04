Nationals' Max Scherzer: Plays catch Friday; bullpen on tap Saturday
Scherzer (neck) is expected to make his start against the Marlins, but will toss a bullpen Saturday in order to determine his status for Monday's projected appearance, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.
The ace was able to play catch prior to Friday's game against the Cubs, and stated that he felt good following the session. He plans to throw a bullpen Saturday morning, which should result in a clear decision on whether he'll be ready to go for Monday. At this point, it appears likely that Scherzer will take the mound, but A.J. Cole would seemingly be in line to start in his place if the 33-year-old needs to miss a game.
